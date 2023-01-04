Matches (27)
2nd T20I (N), Pune, January 05, 2023, Sri Lanka tour of India
India FlagIndia
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

India look to limit lapses as they eye another bilateral T20I series win

Sri Lanka will hope for an improved show at a venue they have had success in the past

Hemant Brar
Hemant Brar
2 hrs ago
Shivam Mavi and Hardik Pandya give each other a pat on the back, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium, January 3, 2023

Shivam Mavi had an excellent start to his T20I career  •  Associated Press

Big picture
When India announced their squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, their seam bowling looked thin on experience. Arshdeep Singh, who made his international debut less than six months ago, was the leader of the pack, which had Umran Malik and two uncapped bowlers in Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.
Then, on the day of the first T20I, Arshdeep was unavailable as he failed to recover fully from a viral illness. But Mavi and Malik stepped up to help India defend 162. Mavi didn't shy away from mixing his seam-up deliveries with slower ones. He struck twice in the powerplay, and finished with figures of 4 for 22. According to ESPNcricinfo's Smart Stats, he was easily the MVP of the match.
Given his high pace and lack of accuracy, Malik can be expensive at times. But in the first T20I, he bowled hard lengths to pick up 2 for 27 from his four overs. One of those overs was at the death, where he tilted the game towards India with Dasun Shanaka's wicket.
The duo's performances meant the hosts took a 1-0 lead despite lapses in batting and fielding. At one stage, it looked like they would struggle to reach even 150 after being reduced to 94 for 5 in the 15th over. While defending, Sanju Samson dropped a catch, and their ground fielding was found wanting as well.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have lost their previous 11 completed T20Is against India in India. But they will draw confidence from the fact that in the first game, their spinners, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, outbowled their Indian counterparts, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel. That helped them restrict India to a below-par total at the traditionally high-scoring Wankhede. And despite their top order failing, Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne got them to within one shot of victory.
Coincidentally, their last win against India in India, in 2016, also came at the MCA stadium in Pune, the venue for Thursday's game. Sri Lanka will hope for a similar result to keep the series alive.
Form guide
India WTWLW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)
Sri Lanka LLWLL
In the spotlight
Harshal Patel broke into the Indian side on the back of his excellent death bowling during the 2021 IPL. But in the recent past, batters seem to have figured him out. Arshdeep's rise meant he didn't get a single game at the 2022 T20 World Cup, even with Jasprit Bumrah, India's first-choice death bowler, out of the side with a back injury. He needs to put in a good show in the remaining two games of the series, for once Bumrah is back, it will be even tougher to find a place in the XI.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa was Sri Lanka's leading run-getter during their Asia Cup 2022 campaign, scoring 191 runs at a strike rate of 149.21. But since then, his returns have plummeted. At the T20 World Cup, he managed only 125 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 119.04. He fared even worse in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League: 95 runs in seven innings at 105.55. Sri Lanka will need him back among runs if they are to give themselves the best chance of winning the series.
Team news
If Arshdeep is available, Malik may have to sit out. Barring that, India may not make any other changes, especially with Hardik, on more than one occasion, talking about backing his players.
India (probable): 1 Ishan Kishan (wk), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Sanju Samson, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Shivam Mavi, 10 Arshdeep Singh/Umran Malik, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka may consider bringing in Lahiru Kumara for Kasun Rajitha, who went for 47 in his four wicketless overs in the first T20I.
Sri Lanka (probable): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Dhananjaya de Silva, 4 Charith Asalanka, 5 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Kasun Rajitha/Lahiru Kumara, 11 Dilshan Madushanka
Pitch and conditions
Unlike many other venues, teams batting first at the MCA stadium, across all T20s, have won more games than chasing teams: 34 vs 29. On a black-soil surface here, spinners have done slightly better than fast bowlers, their economy being 7.37 as compared to 7.97 for seamers. Once again, there is not much dew expected, with the temperature at night hovering around 18°C.
Stats and trivia
  • In all T20s, Hasaranga has dismissed Samson six times in 34 balls while giving away only 25 runs.
  • Among those who bowled at least 20 overs at the death (overs 17-20) in T20s last year, Arshdeep's economy of 8.40 was the fifth-best in the world.
  • If India win on Thursday, they will extend their unbeaten streak in bilateral T20I series to 11. The last time they lost a bilateral series was in 2021, when Sri Lanka beat them 2-1 at home.
Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

