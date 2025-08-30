Jayant Yadav signs with Puducherry for 2025-26 domestic season

India offspinner Jayant Yadav has signed with Puducherry for the upcoming domestic season. He has been granted an NOC by Haryana, the team he has represented since his first-class debut in 2011-12.

ESPNcricinfo understands Jayant's decision stems from wanting to play all three formats. He hasn't been a regular in white-ball formats since 2023-24, when Haryana were crowned Vijay Hazare Trophy champions. The team management has preferred spin allrounders Nishant Sindhu and Rahul Tewatia over Jayant.

Jayant's most recent outing with the side came during the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, where he picked up 28 wickets in eight matches. The quarter-final against Mumbai in February was his last for the team, where he picked up three wickets and scored 40 runs across two innings in a 152-run loss.

Jayant, 35, comes with rich experience, having picked up 265 wickets in 90 first-class matches. He has also scored 2924 first-class runs with three centuries and 14 half-centuries, with a best of 211 against Karnataka in 2012-13 . During that innings, he added a record 392 runs with Amit Mishra for the eighth wicket.

At Puducherry, Jayant will be one of three professionals, alongside Madhya Pradesh allrounder Puneet Datey and Mumbai wicketkeeper Siddhant Adhatrao. Jayant is believed to be a late signing in place of Mumbai batter Armaan Jaffer, nephew of former India batter Wasim Jaffer.