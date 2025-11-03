Jonathan Trott to step down as Afghanistan head coach after 2026 T20 World Cup

"ACB recognises that coaching transitions are a natural part of the global cricketing ecosystem. Just as teams evolve, so do their leadership and strategic needs," the board said in a statement. "No international side remains under a single coach forever, and this change marks a new chapter for Afghanistan as the board continues building toward long-term excellence. This decision comes as part of ACB's long term strategic planning for the next phase of the national team's growth."

Afghanistan have also decided to part ways with batting coach Andrew Puttick after his contract ends on December 31. He took up the role in January this year, having earlier worked as Pakistan's batting coach.

The 2026 T20 World Cup, which is likely to be held between February 7 and March 8 in India and Sri Lanka will be Trott's last assignment with Afghanistan.

"It has been a privilege to work with the Afghanistan National Team and to witness their passion, resilience, and hunger to achieve greatness," Trott said. "I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I will always remain a supporter of Afghan cricket. I wish the team and the Afghan people continued success in the years ahead."

Afghanistan were semi-finalists for the first time in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean, following wins over New Zealand and Australia in the group and Super Eight stages. At the 2023 ODI World Cup, Afghanistan had beaten England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka and came close to toppling eventual champions Australia.

Afghanistan also scored ODI series wins against South Africa and Bangladesh in Sharjah during Trott's tenure. Earlier this year, they made a maiden appearance at the 2025 Champions Trophy after finishing among the top eight teams on the 2023 ODI World Cup points table.

Trott already has his next assignment lined up, as head coach of ILT20 franchise Gulf Giants for the upcoming season. The tournament is scheduled to begin on December 2. He was the head coach of Pretoria Capitals for the 2024-25 SA20 but was replaced by Sourav Ganguly after one season.