Trott to continue as Afghanistan men's head coach in 2024

Afghanistan are currently playing a three-match T20I series against the UAE, where the scoreline is 1-1. They will then play India in a set of three T20Is in January in preparation for the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the USA in June.

Trott had a storied time with England, especially in Test cricket where he made 3835 runs in 52 matches, and was one of the pillars of their Ashes triumph in 2010-11. At his peak a player capable of batting long periods and constructing massive innings, Trott's success also translated well into ODI cricket where he made 2819 runs at an average of 51 with four hundreds and 22 fifties. Towards the end of his career, though, the intensity of his game took a toll on him and he needed a break from cricket in 2013-14. Trott eventually retired from England duty in 2015. The Afghanistan job was his first time as head coach of a senior men's team in international cricket.