Trott to continue as Afghanistan men's head coach in 2024
The former England batter helped the team win 19 out of 50 internationals in his tenure
Following a successful stint with the Afghanistan men's cricket team, former England batter Jonathan Trott's contract as head coach has been extended for a year. His 18-month tenure came to an end with 2023 but the ACB has chosen to keep him for 2024 as well.
Afghanistan made excellent gains on the field last year, which culminated in their performance in the ODI World Cup where they beat Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and Netherlands. They were also within reach of victory over the eventual champions Australia until Glenn Maxwell played one of the greatest innings of all time.
Trott spoke to ESPNcricinfo in the aftermath of that campaign where Afghanistan went in with only one win in World Cup cricket and increased that count to five by the end of the tournament. "I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with them so far," he said. "It'll be nice to be able to build on the success we had at this World Cup."
In all, Trott, who was first appointed as head coach of Afghanistan in July 2022, has helped the team to win eight out of 23 ODIs, including a maiden series win over Bangladesh, and 11 out of 26 T20Is, including a maiden series win over Pakistan.
Afghanistan are currently playing a three-match T20I series against the UAE, where the scoreline is 1-1. They will then play India in a set of three T20Is in January in preparation for the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the USA in June.
Trott had a storied time with England, especially in Test cricket where he made 3835 runs in 52 matches, and was one of the pillars of their Ashes triumph in 2010-11. At his peak a player capable of batting long periods and constructing massive innings, Trott's success also translated well into ODI cricket where he made 2819 runs at an average of 51 with four hundreds and 22 fifties. Towards the end of his career, though, the intensity of his game took a toll on him and he needed a break from cricket in 2013-14. Trott eventually retired from England duty in 2015. The Afghanistan job was his first time as head coach of a senior men's team in international cricket.