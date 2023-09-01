Matt Parkinson returns to Durham on loan for rest of county season

Matt Parkinson is on the move again in the Championship • Getty Images

Matt Parkinson , the Lancashire and England legspinner, is returning to Durham on loan for their final three matches of the season, prior to his permanent move to Kent in 2023.

Parkinson will be available for Durham's next fixture, against Sussex at Chester-le-Street, as the Division Two leaders look to secure their return to the Championship top flight.

It will be Parkinson's second stint with Durham this season, having claimed 11 wickets at 41.00 in five appearances earlier this summer, including a best of 3 for 59 against Gloucestershire in July.

He also played one match for Lancashire in the opening round of the Championship in April, when he claimed 5 for 120 in the second innings against Surrey, his sixth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

To date, his solitary Test appearance came as a concussion substitute against New Zealand at Lord's in June 2022. After replacing Jack Leach midway through the opening day of the game, Parkinson claimed his only Test wicket, that of Tim Southee, with his final ball of the match.