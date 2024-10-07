Matthew Fisher joins Surrey from Yorkshire for 2025 season

Surrey have shored up their bowling stocks in anticipation of a heavy international workload for their seamers in 2025, by signing Matthew Fisher from Yorkshire on a one-year deal.

Fisher, 27 next month, has played one Test to date, on England's tour of the Caribbean in 2022, after which he was awarded an ECB pace bowling development contract. He confirmed his enduring qualities by claiming 18 wickets in three games last month, to help Yorkshire secure promotion to Division One of the Vitality County Championship.

To date, Fisher has claimed 144 first-class wickets at 26.58, including a best of 5 for 30 against Derbyshire in 2023. He is also a useful lower-order batter, with a career-best of 88 against Leicestershire.

His move comes in the wake of Conor McKerr's recent departure to Nottinghamshire, and with Surrey having secured their third consecutive County Championship title, despite a glut of England call-ups testing the renowned depth of their squad.

In 2025, Surrey can once again expect to be without Gus Atkinson for significant portions of the season, while Sam Curran, Jamie Overton and Reece Topley are likely to be absent on England white-ball duty at key periods of the campaign.

What's more, Surrey's Australia-born seamer Dan Worrall - arguably the player of the season with 52 wickets at 16.15 - will next year be qualified to play for England, and even at the age of 33, he may come into consideration by the national selectors.

"I've always looked to strengthen our squad straight after we've won the Championship," Alec Stewart, Surrey's outgoing director of cricket, said. "So bringing in a player of Matt's ability and experience made perfect sense. With Conor McKerr leaving the club and the expected England call-ups next summer, it's important we maintain a quality bowling group.

"I actually first met Matt when he was 15, on a visit to his Yorkshire secondary school on behalf of a cricket sponsor and have followed his career from afar ever since. I now look forward to welcoming him to the Kia Oval and watching him perform well for Surrey CCC."

Fisher added: "I'm both excited and honoured to have signed for Surrey. I've watched the recent successes of the squad with huge admiration and I hope to contribute to more success in the coming years.