Muneeba Ali run-out in unusual circumstances against India

The sequence of events that led to the confusion was unusual. First, Muneeba had not been attempting a run - she had been batting out of her crease (presumably to counter swing) as India appealed for an lbw off the bowling of Kranti Goud. As that appeal went up, Muneeba had promptly grounded her bat behind the crease before the throw from Deepti Sharma came in from the slip cordon. However, she had very briefly raised her bat off the ground again without having grounded any other part of the body behind the line, and it was in the moments her bat was slightly raised that Deepti's throw hit the stumps and dislodged the bails.

ICC Playing Condition 30.1.2 does allow for a batter to lose contact with the ground beyond the crease and not be given out, but that exception is only granted to a batter who is "running or diving towards her ground". Muneeba was merely stepping back into the crease, and there was no momentum that would have necessitated her bat leaving the crease.

The playing condition states: "However, a batter shall not be considered to be out of her ground if, in running or diving towards her ground and beyond, and having grounded some part of her person or bat beyond the popping crease, there is subsequent loss of contact between the ground and any part of her person or bat, or between the bat and person."

The confusion was partially caused by conflicting third-umpire decisions being flashed on the big screen. Muneeba was initially given "not out" on the screen and even the India players had returned to their places. But that decision was soon changed to "out", prompting celebrations from the India players and a puzzled expression from Muneeba, who animatedly sought clarification from the on-field umpires.

It is possible third umpire Kerrin Klaaste had first given Muneeba not out before having seen the footage beyond Muneeba's initial grounding of the bat. It is likely that after seeing the full set of replays - where Muneeba raised her bat again - Klaaste changed her decision.

Once the on-field umpires confirmed she was out, Muneeba began to leave the field, but a flurry of activity near the Pakistan dugout gave her pause. She seemed to be getting instructions from her team-mates to remain on the field while they queried the decision again, this time from fourth-umpire Kim Cotton, who was at her station in between the two team dugouts. Muneeba was seen to be in further discussion with her team-mates - captain Fatima Sana in particular - as next batter Sidra Amin stood on the edge of the boundary without entering the playing area.

Eventually, Sana appeared to signal to Muneeba that she may leave the field, likely having received further clarification surrounding the dismissal. Amin entered the field and went on to take strike. The incident caused a stoppage that went for several minutes longer than a regular run-out would take.