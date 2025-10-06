Matches (9)
ZIM Women vs UAE Women, 2nd T20I at Bulawayo, ZIM-W vs UAE-W, Oct 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I, Bulawayo, October 06, 2025, United Arab Emirates Women tour of Zimbabwe
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ZIM Women
W
W
W
W
L
UAE Women
A
A
L
L
W
Ground time: 01:54
Match details
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2528
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
|Match days
|6 October 2025 - day (20-over match)