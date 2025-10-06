Matches (9)
ZIM Women vs UAE Women, 2nd T20I at Bulawayo, ZIM-W vs UAE-W, Oct 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I, Bulawayo, October 06, 2025, United Arab Emirates Women tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Women FlagZimbabwe Women
United Arab Emirates Women FlagUnited Arab Emirates Women
Tomorrow
11:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:54
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberWT20I no. 2528
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
Match days6 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
