ZIM Women vs UAE Women, 1st T20I at Bulawayo, ZIM-W vs UAE-W, Oct 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st T20I, Bulawayo, October 05, 2025, United Arab Emirates Women tour of Zimbabwe
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ZIM Women
W
W
W
W
W
UAE Women
W
A
A
L
L
Ground time: 03:51
Head to headLast 5 Matches
UAE Women won by 9 wickets (with 22 balls remaining)
13-Sep-2024
UAE Women won by 5 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
10-Sep-2024
ZIM Women won by 3 wickets (with 4 balls remaining)
07-Sep-2024
ZIM Women won by 8 wickets (with 27 balls remaining)
27-Apr-2024
UAE Women won by 4 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
21-Sep-2022
Match details
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2527
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.15 start, First Session 9.15-10.45, Interval 10.45-11.05, Second Session 11.05-12.35
|Match days
|5 October 2025 - day (20-over match)