Men's county ins and outs 2025-26

Keep up to date with all the movements around the counties as preparations are made for the 2026 men's county season

Derbyshire

IN: Matt Montgomery (Nottinghamshire)

OUT: David Lloyd (retired), Alex Thomson (released)

OVERSEAS: Caleb Jewell

Durham

IN: Kasey Aldridge (Somerset), Archie Bailey (Gloucestershire)

OUT: Mitchell Killeen (Essex), Paul Coughlin (Lancashire)

OVERSEAS:

Essex

IN: Mitchell Killeen (Durham), Zaman Akhter (Gloucestershire)

OUT: Nick Browne (retired), Adam Rossington, Jamal Richards (both released)

OVERSEAS: Simon Harmer

Glamorgan

IN: Sean Dickson (Somerset)

OUT: Sam Northeast (Kent), Tom Bevan (released)

OVERSEAS: Colin Ingram

Gloucestershire

IN: Craig Miles (Warwickshire), Will Williams (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

OUT: Archie Bailey (Durham), Ajeet Singh Dale (Lancashire), Zaman Akhter (Essex), Dom Goodman (Sussex), Tom Price (Sussex), Josh Shaw (Somerset)

OVERSEAS: Cameron Bancroft, D'Arcy Short (T20)

Hampshire

IN:

OUT: Keith Barker (Warwickshire), Benny Howell (Nottinghamshire), Joseph Eckland (released)

OVERSEAS: Kyle Abbott

Kent

IN: Sam Northeast (Glamorgan), Matt Milnes (Yorkshire)

OUT: Jack Leaning (Sussex), Nathan Gilchrist (Warwickshire), George Garrett (retired), Marcus O'Riordan, Mohammed Rizvi (both released)

OVERSEAS: Keith Dudgeon

Lancashire

IN: Paul Coughlin (Durham), Ajeet Singh Dale (Gloucestershire)

OUT: Will Williams (Gloucestershire), Josh Boyden (released)

OVERSEAS: Marcus Harris, Chris Green (T20)

Leicestershire

IN: Stephen Eskinazi (Middlesex), Jonny Tattersall (Yorkshire), Josh Davey (Somerset), Ben Green (Somerset)

OUT: Louis Kimber (Northamptonshire), Chris Wright, Harry Swindells (both retired), Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker (both released)

OVERSEAS: Peter Handscomb, Keshav Maharaj (April-July)

Middlesex

IN: Caleb Falconer (academy)

OUT: Stephen Eskinazi (Leicestershire)

OVERSEAS:

Northamptonshire

IN: Louis Kimber (Leicestershire), Calvin Harrison (Nottinghamshire)

OUT: Freddie Heldreich (released)

OVERSEAS: Matthew Breetzke, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Conway (April-May), Yuzvendra Chahal (July-Sept)

Nottinghamshire

IN: Benny Howell

OUT: Calvin Harrison (Northamptonshire), Matthew Montgomery (Derbyshire), Sammy King, Dane Schadendorf (both released)

OVERSEAS: Kyle Verreynne, Fergus O'Neil (April-June)

Somerset

IN: Josh Shaw (Gloucestershire)

OUT: Kasey Aldridge (Durham), Sean Dickson (Glamorgan), Josh Davey (Leicestershire), Ben Green (Leicestershire), Andrew Umeed (released)

OVERSEAS: Riley Meredith (T20), Migael Pretorius

Surrey

IN: Ralphie Albert (academy)

OUT:

OVERSEAS:

Sussex

IN: Danny Briggs (Warwickshire), Jack Leaning (Kent), Dom Goodman (Gloucestershire), Tom Price (Gloucestershire)

OUT: Ari Karvelas, Bertie Foreman, Archie Lenham, Zach Lion-Cachet, Henry Rogers (all released)

OVERSEAS: Jaydev Unadkat (June-Sept)

Warwickshire

IN: Keith Barker (Hampshire), Nathan Gilchrist (Kent), Jordan Thompson (Yorkshire)

OUT: Danny Briggs (Sussex), Craig Miles (Gloucestershire), Moeen Ali (retired)

OVERSEAS: Beau Webster (April-July)

Worcestershire

IN:

OUT: Tom Hinley, Yadvinder Singh (both released)

OVERSEAS: Usama Mir (T20), Ben Dwarshuis (T20)

Yorkshire