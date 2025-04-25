Wellington shows 'em how it's done in English season opener

Was this proof of concept in a single thrilling tussle? To be at Beckenham on a historic day for women's county cricket was to be privy to a host of competing, often conflicting, narratives … more of which shortly. However, the day's events ended up being governed by one over-arching, all-conquering truth.

As Gary Lineker didn't quite say: Women's cricket is played by 22 players over the course of an afternoon, and in the end, the Australian wins it.

Though she's still only 27, Amanda-Jade Wellington has not played a match for Australia for three years and counting. And yet, when she strode to the middle with two overs of Somerset's spirited but stiff run-chase remaining, she did so with precisely the conviction that English women's cricket is deemed to have been lacking throughout a winter of deep and lasting discontent.

Which is not to say that it's her nationality wot won it, but when you face your first ball with 31 runs still needed from 10 deliveries, and duly help yourself to six fours in seven balls to set up a last-ball burglary, it's hard not to assume that correlation and causation are one and the same.

"Naah, never!" Wellington declared afterwards, when asked if she feared that Somerset's hopes were already dead and buried, by the time she took strike for that first delivery from Ryana MacDonald-Gay.

Wellington's finesse was remarkable to behold. There was a stillness to her decision-making from first ball to last - an early movement around the crease, but invariably a late decision to engage, as she waited for the ball to arrive then dinked it across a lush and rapid outfield. Four times she stroked MacDonald-Gay through the arc between cover and deep third, with not even a switch to round the wicket disturbing her thought process.

Then, after repeating the dose against Alice Davidson-Richards, Wellington changed her tack at the sixth time of asking, walking across to the off-side to flick her sixth consecutive four through fine leg and bring the requirement down to two off two.

"I just played my game," she said. "I know it really well. I saw an opportunity where there was massive gap. I know I'm not the strongest player, so I'm not going to hit sixes everywhere. I have to find a way to try and manipulate the field, and use the pace on the ball. That's something I'm known for, and it worked today."

A scrambled leg-bye drew the scores level, but even with her direct role in the contest over, Wellington's positivity shone through for Fran Wilson's winning moment.

"Naaah, there was no doubt when the field went up," Wellington said. "I just said to Fran, if it's a slower ball, go for it, because there's no-one out there, and if you miss it, we're running anyway. I back Fran Wilson every day of the week and she got us over the line."

It clearly wasn't a one-woman show - even if Wellington was also the star turn with the ball, claiming 3 for 42 with her legspin, including two of the three England regulars in a star-studded Surrey top-order, Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Alice Capsey.

Amanda-Jade Wellington's composed innings took Somerset to the brink of victory • Andrew Miller

There was also the small matter of Heather Knight's return to competition, three months on from another Australia-dominated tussle in the Ashes. "We call her spring chicken … golden arm!" Wellington joked, after Knight picked off Sophia Dunkley with her second ball of the match, then embarked on a tangibly determined knock of 64 from 54 balls to give Somerset's run-chase the ideal tempo.

A comeback hundred wasn't to be, but as she stamped her mark on an opening partnership of 122 with Emma Corney, Knight's performance - in only her second domestic List A match since 2021 - underlined the value of England's senior players being placed front and centre of this rebooted county competition.

"It's very important for the England players to be playing domestic cricket," Johann Myburgh, Surrey's head coach, said. "It's great to see on both sides. Having them around is great for us as a group, but it's also great for them as cricket players, in terms of having consistency and understanding how they want to play their cricket.

"If you came down and watched the game today, you'd have seen a very high standard of cricket," he added. "The game in the last five years has been evolving and getting better. The professionalisation of the game means players can spend more hours on their craft, they can enhance themselves physically and mentally, and this is just another step in that process."

It is, however, a process that will need some fine-tuning as the season unfolds. For all the fine words about the unification of the men's and women's games, there was something jarring about Surrey choosing Kent's second home, Beckenham, as their venue for this historic relaunch.

The logic was sound, so far as it went. For four years, this was the regular base for the now defunct South-East Stars, the regional set-up whose logo remains painted on the wall of the indoor school, so there was at least a degree of continuity for the many players who have transferred their allegiance to the Three Feathers.

And yet, amid the bold talk of new men's and women's changing-rooms in a soon-to-be-refitted Kia Oval, it was a bit odd, at the very least, not to launch the new era on the same stage that has welcomed the men since 1845. And while the morning rain did little to lure the good folk of Bromley along to witness history, at no stage in the day did the main stand number more than 15 people.

The logic for the snub was fair enough, if you're being generous. Despite its vast proportions, the pressure on The Oval's playing surfaces is already intense, not least due to the need to use its outer strips for net practice. Plus, there was no expense spared on Surrey's live stream, a market-leading production in itself, with close to 3000 people tuning into its six-camera production for the finale.

Things will be different when the T20 Blast takes centre stage in May, including four double-headers slated for The Oval in June and July. Then again, such exclusionary scheduling is part of the reason why the women's game is currently playing such urgent catch-up. It's not a distinction that the other Tier 1 clubs have felt the need to make.

Instead, looming over the contest was the livery of Kent - grumpily consigned to Tier 2 of the new competition, from where their remit may well be to keep pumping their best players across the Medway, at least until they are permitted to bid for professional status from 2029 onwards.

Surrey made a token effort to counter this anomaly, with two temporary signs and a further drape on the main gate, strategically positioned to blot out some of their rivals' branding. They couldn't do much about the vast prancing horse logo on the roof of the indoor school, however, which tends to give the complex the curious vibe of a disused Ferrari factory.

Still, Myburgh wasn't fazed by the circumstances of this launch event - "it's been an absolute pleasure to be a part of the Surrey family," he said - while Wellington was also happy enough with her first taste of the county grind.