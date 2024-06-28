UAE's Muhammad Usman retires from international cricket

UAE batter Muhammad Usman has announced his retirement from international cricket. The Lahore-born middle-order batter represented UAE in 85 international games - 38 ODIs and 47 T20Is - across six years.

Usman made his T20I debut in February 2016 against Netherlands followed by his ODI debut against Scotland a few months later. Overall, he scored 1008 runs at 31.50 in 38 ODIs including one century and four half-centuries while in 47 T20Is he finished with 891 runs, with three fifties. He was also part of the Asia Cup squad in 2016 where he top scored for UAE with 176 runs in seven games.

Usman was born in Lahore and played five first-class and 58 List-A matches. His 1517 List-A runs came at an average of 34.47 and included nine fifties and a century. He last played an ODI and T20I in February 2022 against Oman and Nepal respectively.

The 38-year-old expressed his gratitude and hoped to continue being part of cricket post-retirement.

"It has been an incredible journey with the UAE cricket team and the cricket board," Usman was quoted via a press release. "I would like to thank everyone who played a role in my journey including my team-mates, coaches and other support staff. I feel blessed and proud that I got the opportunity of representing UAE for 85 international matches.