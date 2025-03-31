MI vs KKR: Ashwani Kumar takes four to demolish KKR for 116 on IPL debut

The most impressive thing about Kumar was how hard he was to line up. He had an orthodox bowling action. His speeds were largely in the early to mid 130kph range. Those are the kind of bowlers that get smashed around in the IPL. But try as they might, KKR were never able to do it. Kumar came to prominence because of his performances in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 trophy last year where he displayed an affinity for the death overs. He didn't really bowl in that phase of the innings against KKR but he did show why he could find success in high-pressure situations. It was his control of length.