MI vs KKR: Ashwani Kumar takes four to demolish KKR for 116 on IPL debut

The 23-year-old left-arm seamer from Punjab tripled his career tally of wickets - from two to six - over the course of one evening. He dismissed the KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane with his first ball. He took down Rinku Singh and Andre Russell . This league does not present many higher quality of wickets.

The most impressive thing about Kumar was how hard he was to line up. He had an orthodox bowling action. His speeds were largely in the early to mid 130kph range. Those are the kind of bowlers that get smashed around in the IPL. But try as they might, KKR were never able to do it. Kumar came to prominence because of his performances in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 trophy last year where he displayed an affinity for the death overs. He didn't really bowl in that phase of the innings against KKR but he did show why he could find success in high-pressure situations. It was his control of length.