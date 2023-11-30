Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead Bangladesh in white-ball tour of New Zealand

Soumya Sarkar is a surprise inclusion in both the ODI and T20I squads, while Litton Das also makes a return

Najmul Hossain Shanto will captain Bangladesh in both the ODIs as well as T20Is against New Zealand in December • Associated Press

Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in both ODIs and T20Is during their tour of New Zealand in December. Shanto is currently leading the Test side against New Zealand, in the absence of regular captain Shakib Al Hasan and his deputy Litton Das. While Shakib remains out with his finger injury, Litton returns to both the squads.

According to chief selector Minhajul Abedin, Shakib sustained a fractured finger which will take longer to heal. Abedin said that the medical team will know the severity of his injury after a second x-ray on December 8. But Bangladesh have more injury concerns; Mahmudullah and Taskin have shoulder injuries, while Ebadot Hossain continues to recover from knee surgery that he underwent in September.

Apart from the injured trio, Bangladesh are also without Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan from the ODI side. Taking their places are Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar , Rishad Hossain and newcomer Rakibul Hasan, a left-arm spinner.

Soumya's return in both ODIs and T20Is is a huge surprise. He last played ODIs in September, when he was a surprise call-up against New Zealand. He made a two-ball duck in his only innings, having returned to the side after two years. His last T20Is were in the T20 World Cup in 2022, when he made 49 runs in four innings.

Apart from Soumya, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam and Tanzim Hasan have also earned call-ups to the T20I side.

Bangladesh play the three ODIs on December 17, 20 and 23 in Dunedin, Nelson and Napier respectively. The three T20Is will be held on December 27, 29 and 31.

IN: Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain, Rakibul Hasan

OUT: Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah

Bangladesh ODI squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Rakibul Hasan

IN: Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan

OUT: Shakib Al Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed