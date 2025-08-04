Netherlands to tour Bangladesh for three T20Is before Asia Cup
This will be Netherlands' first bilateral series in the country
Netherlands will play their first bilateral series in Bangladesh when they arrive in the country later this month for three T20Is. The series will give Bangladesh some competitive cricket leading up to the Asia Cup, which begins on September 9.
Netherlands will land in Dhaka on August 26 before heading to Sylhet, where they will train for three days before the first T20I on August 30. The second and third T20Is are also in Sylhet, on September 1 and 3. All three matches will start at 6.00pm local time.
The BCB arranged the Netherlands series after India postponed their tour to Bangladesh, which was to feature three ODIs and three T20Is from August 17 to 31. It had left Bangladesh with a month of no international cricket before the Asia Cup. Initially, the BCB were also in talks with the Nepal board.
Netherlands have played in Bangladesh once before, in the 2014 T20 World Cup where they won a memorable game against Ireland to confirm their progress to the main round.
Bangladesh and Netherlands have played only five T20Is against each other, with Bangladesh winning four of them. In 2012, Netherlands had hosted Bangladesh for two T20Is, their only bilateral series against them before the upcoming tour.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84