New Zealand to play England in day-night Test, host India during home summer

A T20I tri-series will provide World Cup preparation for the men while the women's team will face Bangladesh

New Zealand's men's team will play England in a day-night Test in Mount Maunganui, host a limited-overs visit by India and be part of a T20I tri-series ahead of the World Cup as part of their 2022-23 home season.

Sri Lanka will also arrive for an all-format tour which includes two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is while the New Zealand women's team will host Bangladesh for ODIs and T20Is in December ahead of their T20 World Cup in South Africa early next year.

The floodlit Test at Bay Oval from February 16-20 will be the second New Zealand have hosted under lights following the 2017-18 meeting with England at Eden Park which saw the visitors bundled out for 58 in 20.4 overs by Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

That is the first of four home Tests in the season with the second against England at Wellington from February 24-28 followed by the two matches against Sri Lanka in Christchurch (March 9-13) and Wellington (March 17-21).

New Zealand's season gets underway with a T20I tri-series that will involve Bangladesh and Pakistan to provide preparation for the World Cup in Australia. The entire tournament will be staged in Christchurch from October 7-14.

Following the World Cup, India will come across the Tasman for three T20Is and three ODIs from November 18-30.

The men's team will then be overseas during December and January on tours of Pakistan and India before returning for the latter part of their home summer which draws to a close on April 8 with the final T20I against Sri Lanka. It is again likely that the white-ball matches towards the end of the season will clash with the IPL.