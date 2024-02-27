Conway faces fitness test but Ravindra is right to play first Australia Test

Conway set to have further scans on his injured left thumb prior to a fitness test on Wednesday to see if he is right to play on Thursday

Devon Conway went off after he was struck on the left thumb • Getty Images

New Zealand opener Devon Conway faces a fitness test on his injured thumb on Wednesday ahead of the first Test against Australia in Wellington after requiring further assessments from specialists and having not hit a ball since the blow in the hand last Friday.

Conway damaged his left thumb while wicketkeeping in the second T20I against Australia in Auckland on Friday. Initial scans cleared him of a fracture but he did not keep or bat after the blow and was ruled out of the third match of the series.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirmed that Conway would not train on Tuesday, with a decision to be made on Wednesday whether he could play the first Test or not.

"We're still investigating Devon's thumb at the moment," Stead said. "He's seeing a number of specialists at the moment. You won't see him at training today. But we are hoping that we can make a call tomorrow morning around where that sits. He's had a bat in his hand a few times. It's not comfortable at the moment. But, as I said, we're still investigating exactly what's going on in the thumb. We've had a number of different specialists look at it."

Stead confirmed that he would need to see Conway hit some balls in the nets before clearing him to play.

"He's going to get more scans later today and more expertise on it," Stead said. "We obviously want Devon to play. He's a key person I think in our batting order. His record speaks for itself. So we want to give him every chance of being available."

Stead confirmed that Rachin Ravindra would be fit to play after being left out of the last two T20Is against Australia as a precaution following knee soreness. Daryl Mitchell is also fit to play after missing the second Test against South Africa and the entire T20I series against Australia to manage an ongoing issue with his heel.

Mitchell will return to his spot at No. 5, meaning Will Young will likely make way unless Conway is ruled out, in which case he will open the batting alongside Tom Latham.

Neil Wagner announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday after being told he would not be selected in the two Tests against Australia. His place in the squad is a ceremonial one for this Wellington Test only.

Mitchell Santner is in line to return to the XI • Getty Images

New Zealand played four fast bowlers in their last Test in Hamilton but Stead admitted that, despite winning the match, it was probably a selection mistake. Mitchell Santner looks likely to reclaim his spot in Wellington.

"I think in hindsight, we probably got that wrong the way that the pitch did behave," Stead said. "We've certainly got Mitch Santner here as that option and we'll certainly consider him as well."

Skipper Tim Southee, Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke look likely to be the trio of quicks with Scott Kuggeleijn the only other fast-bowling option in the squad. The pitch had a typically green look to it two days out from the first Test but those who have been to the middle said it looks very good and firm underneath despite the covering of live green grass.

New Zealand have not beaten Australia in a Test at home since 1993 and have not beaten them anywhere since 2011, but Stead said the series represents an opportunity to improve their record against their neighbours.