Uncapped Lhuan-dre Pretorius replaces injured Nitish Rana at RR

Pretorius, 19, is a powerful left-hand opening batter and wicketkeeper. He is yet to make his international debut but finished as the leading run-scorer at SA20 2025 with 397 runs at a strike rate of 166.80 in 12 matches. His 51-ball 97 for Paarl Royals against Sunrisers Eastern Cape was one of the best knocks of the season. After his stint at the SA20, he was signed up by Hampshire for Vitality Blast for his first county stint.