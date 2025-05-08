Uncapped Lhuan-dre Pretorius replaces injured Nitish Rana at RR

As far as Rana is concerned, he had two noteworthy performances for RR this season. He scored a 36-ball 81 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati and 51 off 28 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi. RR have been knocked out of the tournament along with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and CSK. They have won only three out of 12 matches in 2025 and remain ninth in the ten-team tournament.