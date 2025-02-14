Hampshire sign Lhuan-dre Pretorius for Vitality Blast

Hampshire have signed 18-year-old South African opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius as one of their overseas players for this year's Vitality Blast. Pretorius has yet to be capped at senior level by South Africa, but finished as the leading run-scorer at the recently completed SA20.

A hard-hitting left-hander who can also keep wicket, Pretorius made his T20 debut last year after impressing for South Africa at the Under-19 World Cup , and currently averages 27.60 with a strike rate of 147.17 in the format.

He caught the eye of Hampshire's coach, Adi Birrell, when scoring 97 off 51 in his first outing for Paarl Royals, against Sunrisers Eastern Cape at this year's SA20, with Birrell also in charge at SEC.

"It's a real honour to play for Hampshire Hawks in this year's Vitality Blast as my first experience of playing cricket in England," Pretorius said. "The team is full of exciting names whom I look forward to playing alongside and sharing a dressing room with as we look to lift the trophy."

Hampshire, winners of the Blast in 2022, finished seventh in the South Group last season, missing out on the knockouts for the first time in four years.

Giles White, Hampshire's director of cricket, said: "Lhuan-dre impressed with his batting during the recent SA20 and played a number of eye-catching innings against some of the best bowlers in the world. He's a special talent with a big future, and we are delighted that he is joining us for this year's Vitality Blast."

Migael Pretorius back at Somerset

Migael Pretorius made an impact with bat and ball last season • Getty Images

Somerset, meanwhile, have confirmed a return for allrounder Migael Pretorius . The 29-year-old made eight County Championship appearances last year, scoring 338 runs to go with 23 wickets. He is expected to be available for the duration of the 2025 season across all three formats.

"I really enjoyed my time at Somerset in 2024 and I'm looking forward to joining up with the team again this summer," Pretorius said. "There's a really positive atmosphere around the club and I was impressed by the level of support that the players get at every game, both home and away. The team came so close to winning a trophy last year and hopefully I can help Somerset to get over the line in 2025."

Somerset director of cricket, Andy Hurry, added: "Following his time with us during 2024, Migael knows what it means to represent the club and understands what we are aspiring to achieve here.