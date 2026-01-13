Lanka Premier League draft set to take place on March 22

There will be no auction for this year's Lanka Premier League, Sri Lanka Cricket has announced, with a player draft set to take place instead on March 22.

The sixth edition of the LPL had originally been slated for early December 2025, but was postponed on account of ensuring the readiness of venues for the 2026 World Cup set to be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India. The league has since been scheduled to take place from July 8 to August 8, which is the SLC's preferred window.

This will be the first time since 2022 that a draft system is being utilised in the LPL, with both of the past two seasons hosting player auctions.

"During the draft, franchises will select both Sri Lankan and overseas players for the upcoming season of Sri Lanka's premier domestic T20 tournament," an SLC media release confirmed.

The inclusion of a sixth team had also been mooted prior to the competition's postponement, however there have been no developments on that front since. Each of the first five editions of the LPL saw five teams representing Colombo, Galle, Kandy, Dambulla and Jaffna compete.