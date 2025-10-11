'Not a surprise' - Jadeja on his non-selection for Australia ODIs

Ravindra Jadeja has said that he isn't surprised by his non-selection for India 's upcoming ODI series in Australia and that the communication from the team management has been smooth. Jadeja, who will turn 37 this December, had retired from T20Is after winning the World Cup last year, but has ambitions of playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"[Selection] is not in my hands. I want to play, for sure," Jadeja said at his press conference after the second day's play against West Indies in the Delhi Test. "[At the] end of the day, team management, selectors, coach and captain have their thoughts and they will have their reasons for not selecting me for this series. They have talked to me, it was not a surprise for me after the squad was announced.

"It is a good thing that they communicated the reason behind my omission. I am happy about that. But whenever I get a chance next, I will try and do what I have done all these years. If I get a chance in the World Cup and there are many ODIs before and if I do well there, it will be a good thing for Indian cricket. Winning a World Cup is everyone's dream. We had narrowly missed out the last time, the next time we will try and make up for it.

Jadeja's omission was among five changes from the ODI squad that had won the Champions Trophy in the UAE in March. After announcing the squads, Ajit Agarkar , India's chief selector, however, suggested that Jadeja is still part of their future plans in ODI cricket.

"With regards to Jaddu [Jadeja], I mean look, at the moment to take two left-arm spinners to Australia is not possible. He is clearly in the scheme of things with how good he is, but there will be some competition for places," Agarkar said at the time. "Of course he was there in the Champions Trophy squad, because we took those extra spinners with the conditions there [in UAE].

"At the moment we could only carry one and get some balance in the team with Washy [Washington Sundar] and Kuldeep there as well. I don't think we are going to need more than that in Australia. It's a short series, you can't accommodate everyone and unfortunately at the moment he is missing out, but it's nothing more than that."

Jadeja has played 204 ODIs so far, taking 231 wickets to go with 2806 runs. In his most recent ODI assignment, the Champions Trophy, he came away with five wickets in five innings at an economy rate of 4.35.