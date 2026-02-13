One-Day Cup final moved to ensure Tasmania can host

The One-Day Cup final has been moved to a new date to allow Tasmania to stage the match at Ninja Stadium in Hobart having been caught in a scheduling clash with the Australia-India ODI series.

The match, in which the Dean Jones Trophy will be decided, was originally due to be played on February 28 but will now take place on March 11.

Tasmania's prospects of playing at their main home venue had been put in doubt by the Australia-India ODIs which will see two games in three days played in Hobart on February 27 and March 1. The latter game had been moved from Melbourne because Junction Oval's new floodlights weren't going to be installed in time

It meant that the ground would not be available for the domestic game on the day between the two internationals and a variety of solutions were considered before moving the final was locked in.

Tasmania had secured hosting rights with two rounds of the regular season remaining have won their first five matches of the competition. They lost by one wicket against Western Australia earlier this week but can't be overtaken.

There is a tight race to join them as four points separates New South Wales in second and South Australia in fifth heading into the final round on February 21.

The One-Day Cup final now sits between the ninth and tenth rounds of the Sheffield Shield where Tasmania are also pushing for a place in the decider of that competition. They have the advantage of finishing the domestic season entirely at home with their last three Shield matches all in Hobart.