Pakistan women miss out on daily allowances at training camp

Pakistan women's team have not received daily allowances during their ongoing training camp in Multan, which started on September 1. The women's squad, which is at the camp ahead of Pakistan's three T20I matches against South Africa next week, will receive allowances once the series starts.

But the decision marks a change in policy from how the allowance structure was determined at previous camps, and is also in contrast to how it is handled for the men's national team.

In the past, ESPNcricinfo understands that the women's team received modest daily allowances at training camps. This time, however, the PCB is providing accommodation as well as three meals to the members at the camp; at previous camps, three daily meals were not provided. A PCB official told ESPNcricinfo the board's policy dictated that if three meals a day and hotel accommodation were made available, no daily allowances over and above that would be provided.

In theory, that remains true for the men's side, too, but is rarely, if ever, put into practice. During the most recent men's training camp, held ahead of Pakistan's Test series against Bangladesh, the players were offered daily allowances over and above the accommodation and any food provided. However, three free full meals were not made available free of cost, with the allowances considered compensation in lieu of that. At previous camps over the years, the men's side have almost always been awarded daily allowances, often with up to two meals freely available.

It is not clear why the change in meal and allowance structure has kicked in for the women's side, which has effectively seen a reduction in the recompense offered at training camps. At the Pakistan women's camp in early April in Karachi, before the start of their white-ball home series against the West Indies, three full meals as well as some monetary daily allowances were provided to all participants. Thereafter, though, the PCB has deemed offering financial recompense surplus to requirements if three full meals are being provided.

ESPNcricinfo understands the change in policy has left a number of the women's players disappointed, with some believing being away from home for a camp merits beyond merely meeting the basic daily needs of lodging and food. There were hopes this would improve at future camps, with the women's side gearing up for the women's T20 World Cup, to be held next month.

The situation arises at a time when the PCB's scale of expenditure in other avenues of the game is at an all-time high, particularly in the form of stadium upgrades believed to cost the PCB tens of billions of rupees. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is being rebuilt almost from scratch, with the National Stadium in Karachi also seeing a significant overhaul. There is some construction work due at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium too, as the PCB prepare to host the Champions Trophy in 2025, the first ICC event they are scheduled to host in nearly three decades.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Champions One-Day Cup, the domestic 50-over competition, has also seen a large financial outlay . The tournament will see the PCB offer prize money of around PKR 49 million, nearly ten times what was on offer last year, and almost half of what the PSL made available earlier this year. The mentors for the five sides - all former cricketers - are also being paid huge salaries - approximately PKR 5 million per month in three-year deals that will, all told, cost the PCB around PKR 900 million in mentor salary payments.