Pakistan women central contracts: Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali rewarded with promotions

Sidra Ameen and Muneeba Ali have earned promotions in the PCB's new central contracts with Ameen promoted from Category C to A. She is one of just three women in the highest category of the PCB's central contracts, with Nida Dar and Bismah Maroof retaining their places in Category A. Muneeba, who scored Pakistan women's only T20 hundred at the World Cup earlier this year, jumps up a category to B.

Javeria Khan and Anam Amin are among the more notable names to miss out on a central contract, while Ayesha Naseem's retirement sees her drop out, too. Aliya Riaz , who was one of the three players contracted in the highest tier, has been demoted to Category B, while Diana Baig, who spent much of the year out with injury, falls a tier to C. Four players - Anoosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Umm-e-Hani - have earned central contracts for the first time - all of them placed in the emerging D category.

As with the men's central contracts, which continue to be afflicted with delays, significant pay rises are built into the women's contracts. Monthly retainers have increased by a third, while match fees will double in the ODI format, and increase by 50% in T20Is. The contracts will be backdated to August 1, and will run till 30 June 2025, for 23 months rather than the usual year.

"The extended contract duration reflects our anticipation of an action-packed international cricket calendar," Tania Mallick head of women's cricket at the PCB, said in an official statement. "We want our women cricketers to be fully prepared, physically and mentally, to face every challenge and celebrate every triumph that comes their way.

"The substantial increment in the monetary aspect of our women's central contracts reflects our commitment to providing an environment where players can focus solely on their game. This also acknowledges the rising standard and influence of women's cricket globally."