Eighteen-team Quaid-e-Azam trophy to start from October 26

Days after the 2024-25 Quaid-e-Azam trophy was delayed , the PCB have announced the final schedule for Pakistan's premier domestic first-class competition. The tournament will begin on October 26, with the final on December 19.

In a major overhaul, the days of parsimony when it came to the number of teams have flown out of the window. This year's QeA will see 18 teams spread out into 16 regions take part; Lahore and Karachi have two teams each. Last year, just eight teams played the tournament, with the four years prior seeing just six participants. Karachi Whites are the defending champions.

"Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is the pinnacle of domestic cricket in Pakistan as it is not just a tournament but also an event that showcases the immense talent across the country and prepares them for the challenges of international cricket," Abdullah Niazi, the director of domestic operations, said in a statement. "As always, we will continue to provide the best possible platform for players to excel and show their capabilities on the biggest stage in domestic cricket as they will be rubbing their shoulders with the best players of the country.

"Earlier we demonstrated a successful Champions One-Day Cup, and are fully committed to strengthening our domestic structure. The successful execution of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy remains at the heart of this commitment."

Just days ago, though, the fate of this year's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy was uncertain. ESPNcricinfo understands the tournament was delayed, with the domestic cricket department awaiting the chairman's sign-off for the tournament. The QeA was tentatively scheduled to start on October 20.

The start date of October 26 is considerably later than usual. Just two of the last 15 years have seen the tournament begin after this date. The PCB opted to host the Champions One-Day Cup in September, Pakistan's only meaningfully empty window until May, pushing the first-class competition deeper into the season.

This means the Quaid-e-Azam trophy starts while Pakistan's Test season - it's busiest this century - will already be well into the fifth of seven home games. The final begins on December 19, a week out from the first Test in South Africa on December 26. Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan vice-captain Saud Shakeel suggested the first-class competition could be used to prepare for the tour of South Africa by attempting to replicate those conditions.