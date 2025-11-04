Knee surgery rules R Ashwin out of BBL 2025-26

Ashwin said he was "gutted" to miss the opportunity, which would have made him the first capped India player to play in the BBL, while Thunder said they were "working closely with him on a revised schedule of activity" that could include appearances at games in a non-playing capacity.

The offspinner released a letter on Instagram to Thunder fans explaining that he had hurt his knee while training in Chennai and had undergone a procedure, which meant he would be unavailable to play for them this BBL season, which runs from December 14 until January 25.

Ashwin's retirement from the IPL earlier this year made it possible for him to play in overseas leagues, but the deal with Thunder, who he had committed the entire BBL season to once he went unsold in the ILT20 auction, was the only one that had been confirmed.

"I'm gutted to miss BBL|15," Ashwin was quoted as saying in a Thunder statement. "My focus now is recovery and coming back stronger. I'm grateful to the Thunder family and the fans for the warmth they've already shown me. Trent [Copeland, Thunder general manager] and the entire management made me feel part of the club from our very first conversation.

"If rehab and travel plans allow, I'd love to be around the group later in the season and meet the fans. Wishing both Thunder teams a big year."

A letter from Ash pic.twitter.com/mQqjpUYS9O — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) November 4, 2025

It is a huge blow to Thunder and Copeland, who had gone above and beyond to lure Ashwin to Sydney.

"Everyone at Sydney Thunder was devastated to learn of Ash's knee injury that has ruled him out of BBL|15, and we wish him well in his recovery," Copeland said. "From the moment we first spoke with Ash, his commitment to Thunder was clear. We are hopeful of welcoming him into our dugout for part of BBL|15, introducing him to our fans at events and building a long-term relationship. While disappointing for the club, we have built two championship-contending squads and expect to continue the progress of recent seasons in WBBL|11 and BBL|15."

Ashwin's absence is also a major blow to the BBL. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg and head of the BBL Alistair Dobson had been in contact with Ashwin about playing in the BBL prior to him signing with Thunder.

The anticipation of having a capped Indian player of Ashwin's stature was enormous and there was particular excitement about him playing alongside David Warner at Thunder and bowling to a host of Australia's stars including Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell, as well as a highly anticipated match-up with Pakistan's Babar Azam who is set to play for Sydney Sixers after Pakistan's national players were cleared to take part in the BBL.