Rain threat hangs over India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup contest in Colombo

The weather in Colombo has been a matter of interest and concern, especially after the washout in Saturday's game between Australia and Sri Lanka without a ball bowled. Will it be the same on Sunday, taking out arguably the most anticipated contest in the tournament? The morning didn't suggest so, but the forecast is of showers through the day. The fact that it has been a dry morning "doesn't mean anything", locals say, since the north-east monsoon appears to have arrived in Sri Lanka before schedule.