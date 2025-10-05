Rain threat hangs over India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup contest in Colombo
The India vs Pakistan World Cup game could well go the way of the Australia vs Sri Lanka game on the previous day
Could rain affect India vs Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday? The day in Colombo started with the sun out, happily for fans waiting to watch on TV or at the R Premadasa Stadium, but word is that things might change quickly, and a severely rain-affected match isn't ruled out.
The weather in Colombo has been a matter of interest and concern, especially after the washout in Saturday's game between Australia and Sri Lanka without a ball bowled. Will it be the same on Sunday, taking out arguably the most anticipated contest in the tournament? The morning didn't suggest so, but the forecast is of showers through the day. The fact that it has been a dry morning "doesn't mean anything", locals say, since the north-east monsoon appears to have arrived in Sri Lanka before schedule.
On Saturday, the skies didn't look too bad - certainly not as gloomy as on Friday - and the signs were positive when Australia and Sri Lanka walked out before the scheduled toss time to look at the ground. But even the toss wasn't possible as the rain picked up quickly and, even though the whole ground was covered quickly, the match had to be called off about two-and-a-half hours after the scheduled start time (3pm local).
India, the hosts of the tournament, and Pakistan go into the match with contrasting results behind them. India beat Sri Lanka in the tournament opener in Guwahati on September 30 by 59 runs (rain had reduced that to a 47-overs-a-side game too) and Pakistan lost their opening game to Bangladesh by seven wickets in Colombo.