Rakibul takes nine wickets in an innings for new side Mymensingh in NCL first round

Defending champions Sylhet Division drew their NCL opening round match against debutant side Mymensingh Division. Although it was a drawn game, there were plenty of personal milestones, including Rakibul Hasan taking a nine-wicket haul in the first innings.

At the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Mymensingh got off to a rousing start batting first. Maiden centuries from Ariful Islam and No. 8 Abu Hider , who remained unbeaten on 107, powered them to 401. Ariful's 101 rescued Mymensingh from a bad start, after they slipped to 21 for 3 in the first half hour. Ariful added 127 runs with the veteran Abdul Mazid, who made 65.

Later, Hider added 76 runs for the eighth wicket with Shohidul Islam, and another 51 runs with Rakibul, before reaching his century. Hider struck ten fours and six sixes in his 105-ball stay.

Sylhet replied in style, with opener Shykat Ali slamming a career-best 175. He struck 19 fours and eight sixes, although he found little support from the Sylhet top and middle-order. This was also the game in which Mushfiqur Rahim returned to the Sylhet side after 17 years.

Shykat eventually found help from No 10 Ebadot Hossain, who made his maiden first-class half-century. The pair added 148 runs, a ninth-wicket partnership record for Sylhet.

While Sylhet was piling up the runs, left-arm spinner Rakibul became only the fourth bowler in Bangladesh's first-class history to take nine wickets in an innings. He had figures of 9 for 168 from his 55.3 overs.

Mymensingh replied with 272 for 9 with half-centuries from Mohammad Naim and Ariful, while the veteran Nabil Samad took four wickets for Sylhet.

Khulna Division beat Barishal Division beat by seven wickets at the Khulna Stadium in a match marred by the death of Hasan Ahmed, the Barishal physio. Hasan suffered a heart attack at the stadium and died on the way to the hospital.

Rangpur's Naeem Islam became the second Bangladesh batter to cross 11,000 first-class runs • Associated Press

Khulna made 313 all out with fifties from captain Ziaur Rahman, who captained the side in place of the injured Mohammad Mithun, and Sheikh Parvez Jibon.

Barishal were bowled out for 126 with Afif Hossain taking a six-wicket haul, that included a hat-trick when he removed the last three Barishal wickets. Barishal were not much better following on, this time bowled out for 224.

Khulna struck the required 38 runs on the third day, losing just three wickets.

Dhaka Division opened their NCL campaign with a drawn game against Rangpur Division. Batting first, Dhaka banked on Marshall Ayub 's 27th first-class ton to reach 221. Marshall struck 13 fours in his 161-ball stay as the rest crumbled around him.

Rangpur replied well, scoring 358. Veteran batter Naeem Islam struck an unbeaten 137, his 34th first-class century. Naeem became the second Bangladeshi batter to cross the 11,000-run mark during this innings. Tushar Imran was the first to cross the milestone.

Dhaka replied with 333 all out, with Jishan Alam scoring 97. Ashiqur Rahman Shibli also made a half-century. Rangpur ended the game on 115 for 6 on the final day, chasing 197.

Yasir Ali and Mahmudul Hasan scored centuries for Chattogram • BCB

Chattogram Division got off to a solid start when Rajshahi Division by 112 runs. got off to a solid start when they beat home sideby 112 runs.

Chattogram replied with 277 for 9 declared, with Yasir missing out on twin tons by eight runs.