Rohit praises Sarfaraz and Pant for showing maturity

India were bundled out for 46 on the second day - their lowest Test score at home - and eventually lost the game by eight wickets. But because of Sarfaraz's 150 and Pant's 99, they were able to overturn the deficit of 356.

"When those two are batting, everyone's on the edge of the seat because they like to play the game which has got them success," Rohit told the broadcaster after the game. "You've seen it over time with Rishabh, the way he bats, obviously takes a bit of risk, but I thought it was a very mature innings. [He] defended good balls, left few balls as well, and then, again, backed himself to play those shots, and that is what he's all about.

"Not to forget Sarfaraz. Sarfaraz, as well, playing in only his third or fourth Test match [fourth], to show that kind of maturity [was great], and [he was] very clear in his mind what kind of shots he wants to play. When you're clear in your mind, you find yourself in good seat."

The partnership came on the back of India being bowled out in the second session of play in tough conditions, followed by New Zealand's batters scoring at a rate of 4.39 across a bit over 90 overs to ride home the advantage. But Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal put on a 72-run stand that set up the foundation to clear the deficit just three wickets down.

While they endured a collapse against the second new ball that led to an eventual defeat, Rohit was pleased with the determination India's top-five batters showed despite having their backs against the wall.

"When you are 350 [356] runs behind, you can't think too much about it. All you gotta do is try and bat the ball, as simple as that. That was the plan. We wanted to bat and see where the game goes. A couple of big partnerships there, really was exciting to watch and put us back in the game. Like I said, when you're 350 behind, it could have been easily [a situation] where we could have [been] bowled out before, even getting 350. It was a great effort with the bat, something as a team we're very proud of."

India have won 42 of the 54 Tests at home and this loss puts themselves in a rare position where they are trialling the opposition in the series. But it's not the first time that's happening.

Earlier this year, India lost to England in Hyderabad in the series opener but fought back to finish the series with a 4-1 win, and it's experience Rohit knows India can use to try and bounce back against New Zealand.

"There are guys who have been in his place before, where we've lost a game. We lost a game against England in the first Test, and we won four games after that. These things happen. It's still two Test matches to go, and we know exactly what is required from each one of us. So, we'll try and put our best game forward."