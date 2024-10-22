Sarfaraz Khan: Inverting the 'V' in his search for victory

When Will O'Rourke, at 6'4", the tallest bowler in the current New Zealand attack banged one into the pitch in Bengaluru , it seemed destined to smack Sarfaraz Khan on his head until an impish intervention from the batter. Sarfaraz had originally misjudged the bounce as he tried to avoid the bouncer. To make matters worse, it kept veering into him as well. The fates had decided he was going to end up on his backside. He said, 'fine but I'm getting something out of it' and somehow ramped a ball that was pushing him down into the floor for a boundary

Ramps are ostentatious shots for most batters but for Sarfaraz it is staple. It's his signature. Like how the cover drive is Virat Kohli's. Like how the pull is Rohit Sharma's. Like how the one-handed loft is Rishabh Pant's.

Having been bred on the bouncy, red-soil pitches in Mumbai, Sarfaraz has developed various versions of this shot, from the delicate dab ramp over the cordon to the full-blooded scythe over deep third. And he can play these shots to balls ranging from just back-of-a-length to a bouncer by twisting his body like a contortionist to get underneath the ball.

He even played the ramp off a full and wide one from Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in IPL 2016 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Having spotted Sarfaraz manufacture swinging room, Bhuvneshwar had shifted his lines wide of off stump, but the batter still caught up with the ball, got underneath it, and ramped it over the deep-third boundary. Sarfaraz was only 18 then. This ability to manipulate the "V" behind the wicket has been with him from day one of a professional cricket career that is now in its 10th year.

Sarfaraz showed his full range behind square in the first Test against New Zealand at the same venue where he had bested Bhuvneshwar as a teenager. Look at his wagon wheel from the recent Bengaluru Test. He scored 96 of his 150 runs behind the wicket.

Fourteen of Sarfaraz's 21 boundaries in the first Test came behind the wicket • ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Sarfaraz was dismissed for a duck in the first innings. When there was excessive seam movement for New Zealand's seamers under overcast skies, he went hard at the ball and ended up playing well in front of the body, shanking a catch to mid-off. In the second innings, when the pitch had lost its early juice, and there wasn't as much lateral movement, Sarfaraz allowed the ball to come onto him and kept directing it behind the wicket. Believe it or not, he had not scored a single run in the "V" in front of wicket until after his hundred.

"I like playing the balls that rise high. I have a bouncy wicket back at home [Mumbai], and I play regularly there, and the bounce easily allows me to cut," Sarfaraz said. "They [New Zealand] were trying to bowl short at me, and I simply played accordingly. It was fun."

It's not always fun though. The same shot that left jaws on the floor in Bengaluru - the duck ramp - led to his downfall in Lucknow. It was IPL 2023. Mark Wood was the bowler and he was giving Sarfaraz a serious working over to the extent that he was caught off a bouncer that he had initially tried to avoid. That couldn't have felt good. It certainly didn't look good. That dismissal epitomised the risk that comes with unorthodox strokeplay; not so much that it could result in your downfall but more that it makes you look silly. Sarfaraz is happy to live with this risk. He trains to try and minimise this risk. When he met Wood again in the Dharamsala Test earlier this year, he ramped the fast bowler, nonchalantly, to the deep-third boundary.

The pitch in Pune might not offer as much bounce for Sarfaraz to play his ramps, with a bald, back-soil surface set to negate the seamers and bring the spinners into play. Sarfaraz, though, can also disrupt spin, thanks to a number of sweeps, including the reverse. He crouches low for these sweeps and often crunches them flat and hard - both in front of and behind the wicket.

Sarfaraz Khan countered the short balls with the ramp • BCCI

When Ajaz Patel dangled a full ball up outside off in India's second innings in Bengaluru, Sarfaraz stretched out, met the pitch of the ball, and swept so hard that it sounded like a thunderclap. Earlier, in the Irani Cup , when Saransh Jain, the emerging offspinner from Madhya Pradesh, blocked the sweep with a packed leg-side field, Sarfaraz unfurled the reverse-sweep and countered him.

With Shubman Gill likely to be fit for the second Test, India will have to make a choice between Sarfaraz and KL Rahul. It will incredibly hard for the team management to ignore Sarfaraz, especially after he had scored his maiden Test hundred, which had them dreaming about a remarkable comeback win at one point, though Rahul has a case for himself: he was a bit unlucky in Bengaluru and has a strong body of work overseas.

"Sarfaraz was obviously brilliant in the last Test," Ryan ten Doeschate, India's assistant coach, said on Tuesday. "I went to KL after the last Test and said: 'how many balls did you play and miss at?' He didn't play and miss one ball and that's what tends to happen when you're not getting runs. He got the two balls in the game - one caught down the leg side and one that he managed to nick.

"So there's certainly no concerns about KL. He's batting nicely, he's in a good mental space, but yeah, we're certainly going to have to fit seven pieces into six spots for this Test and look at the pitch now and decide what's going to be best for the team."