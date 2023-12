Bond has been a part of the coaching set-up of several teams in the past, most recently as head coach of MI Emirates in the ILT20 and as fast-bowling coach with Mumbai Indians in the IPL where he won four titles between 2015 and 2020. Bond left both roles in the ILT20 and the IPL to join hands with the Royals Sports Group last month, and in October 2023 was revealed as the new assistant coach and fast-bowling coach of the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. The latest announcement by the Paarl Royals strengthens Bond's role with the group that owns both teams, apart from the Barbados Royals in the CPL.