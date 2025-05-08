Sean Jarvis to step down in autumn as Leicestershire CEO

Sean Jarvis, the chief executive who has overseen Leicestershire's renewed fortunes both on and off the field, has announced he will be standing down from his role in October, after five years at the helm.

Jarvis joined Leicestershire from Huddersfield Town FC in 2020, with cricket contending with the Covid-19 lockdown, and the club itself at a low ebb. They finished rock-bottom in all three county competitions in 2019, having been unable to sign an overseas player for the T20 Blast due to financial constraints. His predecessor, Karen Rothery, stood down after just 12 months at the helm, with the club recording an operational loss of £132,000 for 2018-19.

However, Leicestershire are currently riding a wave of rare success. In 2023, they landed their first List A silverware since 1985 when they won the Metro Bank One-Day Cup, while they are currently top of Division Two of the County Championship after three wins in five games.

"I'm delighted to have played my part in the ongoing journey of Leicestershire County Cricket," Jarvis said. "When I joined in 2020, I set out a five-year plan and I'm pleased to have been able to deliver on that.

"I'm proud to have overseen the one-day cup success, which was our first trophy in 14 years, plus the club's first Boca [Business of Cricket Award] and the club is also currently top of its division. It hasn't been without challenges, but that's wider than the club itself and more linked to the game as a whole."

Off the field, Leicestershire is set to receive a significant share of the Hundred equity sale, as and when the Nottinghamshire-based Trent Rockets complete their £40 million negotiations with Todd Boehley's Cain International group.

"I'm proud to be departing with the club in such a great position for the start of a new era," Jarvis added. "We now have a team that can compete on all fronts. Things are looking extremely positive for the future, both on and off the pitch. I'll continue to follow the club and wish everyone all the best for the future. I'd particularly like to thank the staff for supporting me during my time at the club."

The club has already begun its search for a replacement, with John Thorpe, the club chairman, praising Jarvis' role in transforming Leicestershire's fortunes and strengthening its role in the local community.

"Sean has been fantastic from day one," Thorpe said. "He's had to contend with a lot, successfully steering the club through the Covid times and carefully managing the operational side of the business. It's been a challenging time for the whole game in recent years and we've come through it with the potential now for an exciting future.