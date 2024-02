The teams will also play a three-match ODI series from March 13, as well as T20Is

Bangladesh will play the two World Test Championship (WTC) matches against Sri Lanka in Sylhet and Chattogram in March. It will be the first time since they started playing at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, that Bangladesh won't play at the ground in a Test series, as the venue will be busy hosting the Australian women's side at the end of March.

Sri Lanka will arrive in Dhaka on March 1, the same day as the BPL final, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. They will play three T20Is in Sylhet on March 4, 6 and 9. The first two matches are scheduled to start from 6:00pm local time, while the third game is from 3:00pm.

The teams will then move to Chattogram to play the three-match ODI series, on March 13, 15 and 18. The first two ODIs are day-night games, while the third ODI starts at 10:00am, the earliest start in an ODI in Bangladesh in the last 11 years.

The two teams will return to Sylhet for the first Test from March 22, and then head back to Chattogram for the second Test from March 30.