Molineux ruled out of WBBL in blow for Melbourne Renegades

The allrounder is still recovering from the ACL injury sustained last year leaving the club needing a new captain

Sophie Molineux will not be part of the WBBL this season • Getty Images

Melbourne Reneagdes' captain Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the entire WBBL as she continues her recovery from the ACL injury suffered last season.

Molineux, the left-arm spin-bowling allrounder, picked up the injury against Melbourne Stars in November and is now hoping to return to domestic cricket in the second half of this campaign following the WBBL.

It was announced on Thursday that Molineux had signed a new two-year deal with Renegades.

"I'm really disappointed that my ongoing recovery from an ACL reconstruction means that I won't be fit and available in time for this season," she said. "But I'm very much appreciative of the support the club has shown me during the process and I'm very keen to repay their support by helping the team in any way possible over the coming months."

Molineux's absence means Renegades will need a new captain for the upcoming season, and it could be they look to one of their overseas signings having secured Harmanpreet Kaur and Hayley Matthews at the draft. Another option would be Australia allrounder Georgia Wareham

"While we'd love to have her on the field this year, it's important Sophie returns to full fitness and her leadership around the group off the field will be just as important," Renegades general manager James Rosengarten said.