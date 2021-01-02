Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain and current BCCI president, is "stable" and "completely conscious" after undergoing an angioplasty on Saturday. Ganguly had been hospitalised in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain, which doctors said was a heart attack.

ESPNcricinfo learned that Ganguly had felt some "uneasiness" in the morning after doing some exercise, and was subsequently admitted to the nearby Woodlands Hospital where Dr Rupali Basu, the MD & CEO, confirmed that he was undergoing a primary angioplasty.

"Sourav Ganguly has undergone angioplasty. He is stable now. He will be monitored for 24 hours," Dr Aftab, one of the doctors treating Ganguly, told the media. "He is completely conscious. There are two blockages in his heart for which he will be treated. As of now he is stable, we will have a meeting on Monday and then we will decide what needs to be done further, priority is to let him settle down after heart attack. He is risk-free and he is talking as well."

I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I've spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 2, 2021

Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 2, 2021

After attending the BCCI AGM recently in Ahmedabad, Ganguly had returned to Kolkata and visited Eden Gardens earlier this week to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - India's domestic T20 competition - with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya and secretary Snehashish. Kolkata is among the six cities that will host the league stage of the SMA Trophy starting January 10.

Ganguly, who captained India from 1999 to 2005, took over as the BCCI president in October 2019 after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) left the board following a period of 33 months. Ganguly has since then been credited for making India play their inaugural day-night Tests, against Bangladesh at his home ground Eden Gardens, and announcing the introduction of a contacts system for first-class cricketers in India.

Under Ganguly, the BCCI has also been seeking approval of the Supreme Court for radical amendments to the board's constitution, which also includes a proposal to allow Ganguly and Shah to continue in their posts until 2025, effectively bypassing the mandated cooling-off period that was approved by the court itself in 2018.