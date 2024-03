Lahiru Thirimanne hospitalised after car crash in Anuradhapura

Having made his international debut in 2010, Thirimanne played 44 Test matches, 127 ODIs and 26 T20Is. He was part of three T20 World Cup campaigns, including Sri Lanka's win in 2014, and played two ODI World Cups. He also led Sri Lanka in five one-dayers. The last of his international appearances was in March 2022. He retired from international cricket in July 2023, calling time on a 13-year career.