Stats - Australia rattled by spin, Pakistan batters post new high

Pakistan swept the T20I series against Australia at home in style last week, winning 3-0. Here's a stats recap of the series - highlighting many highs and a few lows

111 Pakistan 's win margin, by runs, on Sunday is the heaviest defeat for Australia in T20Is. It is also Pakistan's third-biggest win by runs against any team.

Australia's previous biggest margin of defeat was by 100 runs against England in 2005, which was the second T20I ever played. They lost the second match of this series against Pakistan by 90 runs, which is now their third-largest defeat.

Australia are now the second full-member nation to suffer back-to-back defeats by 90-plus runs in men's T20Is, after West Indies in 2018. Likewise, Pakistan are the second full-member team to record successive wins by 90-plus run margins, after Zimbabwe (in 2024 and 2025).

217 Difference between the runs scored by Pakistan's batters and Australia's batters across the three matches Difference between the runs scored by Pakistan's batters and Australia's batters across the three matches in this series . It is the third-highest difference for a three-match bilateral series in men's T20Is (excluding series involving shortened games).

Belgium outscored Malta by 288 runs in a 2022 home series , in which they registered wins by margins of 111, 84, and 122 runs respectively. India's batters scored 227 more runs than Bangladesh's in the 2024 home series , where they registered wins by 86 and 133 runs, and won by 49 balls to spare in the other.

22 Wickets bagged Pakistan spinners across the three matches in this series. These are the most Wickets bagged Pakistan spinners across the three matches in this series. These are the most by any team's spinners in a three-match bilateral series in men's T20Is. The previous highest was 20 by Austria against Hungary in 2022.

Australia's spinners took ten scalps, raising the series tally to 32, the highest for a three-match bilateral men's T20I series, surpassing the 28 wickets during the Sri Lanka-India series in 2024.

7 Consecutive defeats for Pakistan in men's T20Is against Australia Consecutive defeats for Pakistan in men's T20Is against Australia before this series . The last time Pakistan defeated Australia before this series was in 2018, when they won a three-match series 3-0 in the UAE.

10 All ten wickets fell to Pakistan's spinners in the second match of the series, All ten wickets fell to Pakistan's spinners in the second match of the series, on Saturday . It was the first instance where Pakistan spinners claimed all ten wickets in a T20I, and also the first time where Australia lost all ten to spin.

Overall, this was the 11th instance of all ten wickets going to spinners in a T20I innings. Only one of the previous ten involved a full-member team - India against West Indies at Lauderhill in 2022.

207 for 6 Pakistan's total in the third match against Australia on Sunday. It was their first 200-plus total in T20Is Pakistan's total in the third match against Australia on Sunday. It was their first 200-plus total in T20Is against Australia . Pakistan's previous highest was 198 for 5, set in the second match on Saturday. Before this series, their highest total against Australia was 194 for 7 in Harare back in 2018.

It was Nawaz's second five-wicket haul in T20Is, making him only the second Pakistan bowler with multiple five-fors after Umar Gul, who also has two.

36 Cameron Green 's score in the first match is the highest individual score for Australia in this series. His 35 in the second T20I is Australia's second highest, while Xavier Barlett's 34 not out in the opening game is the only other 30-plus score for them across three matches.

Australia's highest individual score has never been lower than 40 in any of the 59 men's T20I series (or tournaments) featuring two or more matches before this Pakistan tour. Only four times in those had Australia failed to register an individual fifty.

Among the full-member teams, only two had their highest individual score lower than 36 in a men's T20I series in which they played at least three matches: 34 for Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup and 35 for Sri Lanka against India in 2016.

44 Partnership between Green and Marcus Stoinis for the fourth wicket in the third game. It is the highest stand for Australia across three matches in this series. It is the first-ever series (or tournament) in men's T20Is in which Australia failed to Partnership between Green and Marcus Stoinis for the fourth wicket in the third game. It is the highest stand for Australia across three matches in this series. It is the first-ever series (or tournament) in men's T20Is in which Australia failed to put on a 50-plus stand , with 15 or more partnerships.