Steven Smith: A star in World Cup knockouts and solid at No. 3
Steven Smith retired from ODIs after Australia's semi-final defeat in the 2025 champions Trophy. He scored 5800 runs in the format and was part of two World Cup winning teams
5369 - Steven Smith's runs in ODIs since being promoted to the top order during the 2014 tri-series in Zimbabwe. He averaged 47.51 in 129 innings since then. Before that Smith had scored only 431 runs in 25 innings at an average of 20.52 and a high score of 46*.
52.01 - Smith's average at No. 3 is the highest for any Australian with a minimum of ten innings at that position. Overall, only five men average more than Smith at No. 3 in ODIs for a minimum of 50 innings.
56.77 - Smith's average in ODIs in Australia, the highest among batters with 1000-plus runs. His average is also the fifth best for any batter with 2000-plus runs at home in men's ODIs.
4 - Fifty-plus scores for Smith in the knockouts of the ODI World Cup, joint-most by a player along with Sachin Tendulkar. He scored three of them consecutively in the 2015 ODI World Cup : 65 in the quarter-final against Pakistan, 105 in the semi-final against India, and 56 not out in the final against New Zealand.
Smith's 345 runs in ODI World Cup knockouts is the third highest aggregate, behind Ricky Ponting (442) and Martin Guptill (346).
11 - Fifty-plus scores by Smith in ODI World Cups, the joint most for Australia along with Ponting and David Warner.
1136 - Total runs scored by Smith in the ODI World Cup, the third highest for Australia behind Ponting (1743) and Warner (1527).
Namooh Shah is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo