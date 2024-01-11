Steven Smith schools Novak Djokovic
That time when a tennis pro realised Steve Smith wasn't Djoking around. Smith got a chance to show Novak Djokovic that he can wield a racquet just as well as a cricket bat.
Game respects game!— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 11, 2024
(And Novak is just like the rest of us when it comes to Smudge...)@stevesmith49 * @DjokerNole * #AusOpen * #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/ioL8hjVSrF
Djokovic on the other hand might not break into the Test squad just yet...
Is it too late to add him to the test squad?! From the sounds of it the selectors are open to trying things out...@DjokerNole * #AusOpen * #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/VAJq2KFShr— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 11, 2024