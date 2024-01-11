Matches (7)
The Buzz

Steven Smith schools Novak Djokovic

ESPNcricinfo staff
11-Jan-2024 • 2 hrs ago
That time when a tennis pro realised Steve Smith wasn't Djoking around. Smith got a chance to show Novak Djokovic that he can wield a racquet just as well as a cricket bat.
Djokovic on the other hand might not break into the Test squad just yet...

