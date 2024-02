She sped to her landmark in the last over before tea before falling for a magnificent 210

Annabel Sutherland continued her rise into superstardom after becoming just the 10th women's player to reach a Test double century having brought up the landmark just before tea on day two.

Sutherland was imperious against a dispirited South Africa at the WACA before she fell for 210 after she failed to execute a scoop shot against left-arm spinner Chloe Tryon early in the third session. She fell agonisingly short of Ellyse Perry's Australia record of 213 as Sutherland waved her bat to the WACA faithful.

Sutherland had been in range of the world record Test score of 242 by Pakistan's Kiran Baluch against West Indies in 2004, before settling in fourth spot on the all-time list.

Australia did not declare at tea after Sutherland smashed Nadine de Klerk down the ground for a boundary to reach her double century. She walked off to a standing ovation from the WACA faithful, including her parents in the terraces, as the crowd steadily grew in the afternoon amid cooler conditions compared to the 42-degree temperature on day one.

Sutherland received a hug from Perry then the rest of her team-mates and coaches having already broken a number of records. Having reached the landmark on her 248th delivery, she easily smashed the fastest double ton which was previously held by Karen Rolton off 308 balls.

At 22, Sutherland became the second youngest batter to strike a double century behind Mithali Raj.

Sutherland resumed day two unbeaten on 54 and it wasn't long before she struck her second Test ton when she counterattacked the second new ball with consecutive fours off debutant quick Masabata Klaas.