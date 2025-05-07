Suryakumar, Sai Sudharsan, Gill take top three spots on IPL 2025 Orange Cap table
On the Purple Cap leaderboard, Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna has become the first to get to the 20-wicket mark in IPL 2025
The top three on the IPL 2025 Orange Cap table looks quite different at the end of Gujarat Titans' (GT) win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday. The Purple Cap table is a bit more like the way it was, except we have our first 20-wicket man of the tournament now. Here's how things look.
Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting frontman, led the Orange Cap table after Monday, and his closest competitors, GT's B Sai Sudharsan and MI's Suryakumar Yadav, were both in action on Tuesday. Changes were expected, and change there was.
Suryakumar went first after GT opted to bowl, and his 35 in 24 balls took his tally for the season to 510. Ahead of Kohli's 505 and to No. 1. Sai Sudharsan needed two runs to cross Kohli and seven to get past Suryakumar and to the top. As it turned out, he had his second failure of the season, his 5 taking him past Kohli, but keeping him in second place, one run behind the table-topper.
But Kohli isn't even No. 3 right now. That spot belongs to Sai Sudharsan's captain Shubman Gill, who continued his steady rise on the ladder, his 43 off 46 balls lifting him to the third spot with 508 runs.
Kohli is at fourth, with another GT batter, Jos Buttler, completing the top five and also the club of 500-run men in the tournament. Buttler scored 30 in 27 balls against MI to get to 500 runs.
There's more joy for GT on the wicket-takers' table, with Prasidh Krishna becoming the first man to pick up 20 wickets this IPL. Prasidh, the leader on the table coming into the game, took 1 for 37 and got to 20 wickets, with RCB's Josh Hazlewood in second spot with 18, the same as MI's Trent Boult, who took 2 for 22 in GT's chase.
Below them are two bowlers with 16 wickets - Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - followed by two bowlers on 15 and six bowlers on 14 wickets, who are really just one good spell away from closing in on the top spots.
The ESPNcricinfo MVP table will give you a good idea of who the most consistent and impactful performers in IPL 2025 have been.
And here are some other IPL 2025 tables.