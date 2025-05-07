Suryakumar, Sai Sudharsan, Gill take top three spots on IPL 2025 Orange Cap table

Suryakumar went first after GT opted to bowl, and his 35 in 24 balls took his tally for the season to 510. Ahead of Kohli's 505 and to No. 1. Sai Sudharsan needed two runs to cross Kohli and seven to get past Suryakumar and to the top. As it turned out, he had his second failure of the season, his 5 taking him past Kohli, but keeping him in second place, one run behind the table-topper.