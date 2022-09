Injured Jasprit Bumrah in doubt for the T20 World Cup

After the win against Australia in the second T20I in Nagpur , India captain Rohit Sharma had said it was good to see Bumrah bowling at "full throttle". "Honestly, coming back after a couple of months, a back injury can be tricky," Rohit said at the post-match presentation on September 23. "So, we just have to give him more time. I am not going to analyse too much about how he bowled - it was good to see him on the park … Slowly and steadily he is coming back to his rhythm, that's what he's been talking about when he is bowling in the nets as well. So it was good to see him on the park, bowling full throttle."