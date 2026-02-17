Nepal win toss, bowl against Scotland
Nepal brought in Sundeep Jora for Karan KC while Scotland remained unhanged
Nepal captain Rohit Paudel "finally" won the toss and chose to field in their last game of this T20 World Cup, against Scotland, who also couldn't make it to the Super Eight. While making the one change of bringing in Sundeep Jora for Karan KC, Paudel said they "would love to bat well" after their below-par showings against West Indies and Italy.
Playing their fourth game on the bounce in Mumbai, Paudel said batting had been "difficult" for the first four-five overs and that once batters saw through that phase, they could capitalise later on. Still without a win so far this tournament, Nepal will be hoping to sign off with two points in front of what's again expected to be a raucous crowd with a massive Nepali fanbase.
Scotland captain Richie Berrington said they were playing the same team and wanted his team "to adapt well" in conditions where they were playing their first game of this World Cup. They played their first three in Kolkata where they beat Italy but lost to England and West Indies.
Nepal: 1 Aasif Sheikh (wk), 2 Kushal Bhurtel, 3 Rohit Paudel (capt), 4 Dipendra Airee, 5 Aarif Sheikh, 6 Lokesh Bam, 7 Gulsan Jha, 8 Sompal Kami, 9 Sundeep Jora, 10 Nandan Yadav, 11 Sandeep Lamichhane.
Scotland: 1 George Munsey, 2 Michael Jones, 3 Brandon McMullen, 4 Richie Berrington (capt), 5 Tom Bruce, 6 Michael Leask, 7 Matthew Cross (wk), 8 Mark Watt, 9 Oliver Davidson, 10 Brad Wheal, 11 Brad Currie.