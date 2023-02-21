Tata bags title rights for the Women's Premier League

According to a BCCI source, the deal is for five years

The WPL auction took place earlier this month • BCCI

Tata Group on Tuesday bagged the title rights for the inaugural Women's Premier League beginning in Mumbai on March 4

"I am delighted to announce the #TataGroup as the title sponsor of the inaugural #WPL. With their support, we're confident that we can take women's cricket to the next level," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

The financials of the deal was not revealed. But a BCCI source told PTI that Tata has secured the rights for five years. The Indian multinational conglomerate had last year replaced Vivo as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League.