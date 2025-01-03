Beau Webster's parents look for house-sitter
After bowler Beau Webster was named in the Australian XI for the New Year's Test against India, his parents, based in Tasmania, scrambled to get to Sydney to watch their son play for the country. As reported by news.com.au, a friend of Webster's parents put up a post on a local Facebook page asking for a housesitter for a family with two dogs. The post read:
"Unlikely but is anyone available for some house sitting starting tonight, for 4-5 nights?" Until at least Tuesday next week, possible a few more days after that. Would be looking after 2 dogs based in Mount Nelson. A friend's son has been selected for the Australian cricket side!! So she's off to Sydney at very short notice."
Hope the dogs are getting watched while Webster and his family enjoy their time at the SCG.