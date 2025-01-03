Matches (8)
The Buzz

Beau Webster's parents look for house-sitter

ESPNcricinfo staff
03-Jan-2025 • 2 hrs ago
Beau Webster poses with his family members after getting the Test cap, Australia vs India, 5th Test, Sydney, 1st day, January 3, 2025

Webster with his family after receiving his baggy green at the SCG  •  Cricket Australia/Getty Images

After bowler Beau Webster was named in the Australian XI for the New Year's Test against India, his parents, based in Tasmania, scrambled to get to Sydney to watch their son play for the country. As reported by news.com.au, a friend of Webster's parents put up a post on a local Facebook page asking for a housesitter for a family with two dogs. The post read:
"Unlikely but is anyone available for some house sitting starting tonight, for 4-5 nights?" Until at least Tuesday next week, possible a few more days after that. Would be looking after 2 dogs based in Mount Nelson. A friend's son has been selected for the Australian cricket side!! So she's off to Sydney at very short notice."
Hope the dogs are getting watched while Webster and his family enjoy their time at the SCG.

