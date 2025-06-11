James Anderson's combined WTC final XI is a bit of a shock

For his openers, he picks Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne over Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickleton. His middle order is: Aiden Markram (over Cameron Green), Steven Smith (over Temba Bavuma) and Travis Head (over Tristan Stubbs). The wicketkeeper's position goes to Alex Carey (over Kyle Verreynne). At No. 7 is Wiaan Mulder over the Aussie allrounder Beau Webster, and he picks Pat Cummins over Marco Jansen.

The choice that is the hardest for Anderson is among fast bowlers: Mitchell Starc or Kagiso Rabada. He agonises over it, saying, "Oh no, you can't do that to me," but eventually picks Rabada. His spinner of choice is offspinner Nathan Lyon (over Keshav Maharaj). And finally, the bowling attack is finished off by choosing Josh Hazlewood over Dane Paterson. That's eight Australians in an Englishman's XI - wow! Not what you expect to hear in an Ashes year.

"It's a lot of Aussies in there. I don't like it at all," grumbles Anderson. He has our sympathies.