What is Rahul Dravid writing in the dugout during IPL games?

"I just have a particular way of scoring it, which actually helps me review the game. I can look at the scorecard, but I just score it in a particular way that I find it then very comfortable, easy to be able to review it without looking at the scorecard. Sometimes you're sitting back in your room at the end of a game and you want to just be reviewing a game and you want to think what happened in that over, or what happened in that particular phase of the game. So I have a particular format of just scoring it, which is slightly different to just reading it from a normal scorecard. It's just more convenient for me to be able to review that game.