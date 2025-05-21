What is Rahul Dravid writing in the dugout during IPL games?
It's one of the burning questions of IPL 2025: what's Rahul Dravid been scribbling away all through Rajasthan Royals' games this season (the joke being: it's 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's homework).
But now the Royals coach is ready to reveal it himself: he's keeping score.
"I have a particular way of scoring a game, both the T20 game and the one-day game, Dravid explained.
"I just have a particular way of scoring it, which actually helps me review the game. I can look at the scorecard, but I just score it in a particular way that I find it then very comfortable, easy to be able to review it without looking at the scorecard. Sometimes you're sitting back in your room at the end of a game and you want to just be reviewing a game and you want to think what happened in that over, or what happened in that particular phase of the game. So I have a particular format of just scoring it, which is slightly different to just reading it from a normal scorecard. It's just more convenient for me to be able to review that game.
"Honestly, it's nothing complex. It's not rocket science. I'm not writing some great truths or anything there. It's honestly as boring or as dumb as you can say. It's not actually writing incidents and stuff but just the score. It keeps me involved and allows me to go back and review it."
Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets after the IPL's resumption, but they are in ninth place and not in contention for the playoffs.