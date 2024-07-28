To win in Australia, England need their fast bowlers firing and their fielders catching

They also need to make getting rid of the opposition's lower-order batters a priority

It's not surprising that under the adventurous captaincy of Ben Stokes , England is heeding the vital lesson that you must pick a team with one eye on Australia . While selectors have to pick a team to beat the current opposition, they must also consider players who could help defeat the better sides. Australia is currently one of those.

England is making positive choices with the inclusion of Gus Atkinson to complement the fiery pace of Mark Wood. They've also opted for a wicket-taking offspinner in Shoaib Bashir over the more defensive-minded Jack Leach.

It wasn't ideal that on a flat pitch and a warm day the England bowlers took a pasting at Trent Bridge . They need to learn from that setback and trust England will continue to make selections that are important on the 2025-26 tour of Australia. In the past they've often overlooked the fact that very good pace bowling has helped England achieve some famous victories in Australia.

Those victories include Harold Larwood in the Bodyline series of 1932-33 and Frank "Typhoon" Tyson in 1954-55. Both of those bowlers were renowned speedsters, while John Snow was quick and accurate and played a vital role in the 1970-71 victory. In the 2010-11 win over Australia, England utilised a battery of pace bowlers.

In looking ahead, skipper Stokes has expressed a desire to "not just compete with Australia, but beat them".

In that regard England has progressed against a battling West Indies. Significantly they've achieved success while using both pace bowlers Atkinson and Wood but also the crafty offspin of Bashir.

A strong England side to tour Australia would include a fit Atkinson, Wood, and hopefully Jofra Archer, to ensure the seam bowlers are complemented by fast men.

The Australian batting is vulnerable, especially without the aggressive opening talents of David Warner.

Australia is an extremely tough tour because in addition to selecting a strong pace attack, England has to hold its chances while making sufficient runs. The latter skill is difficult because Australia currently boasts a very strong attack.

England has an attacking batting line-up, which they've bolstered with the inclusion of a solid wicketkeeper-batter in Jamie Smith. The players who could cause Australia concern are Joe Root for his sheer ability, and Zak Crawley and Harry Brook because of their aggression and capacity to score quickly. If Stokes recaptures his batting form he would fall into that category, especially as he's bowling again and taking important wickets.

Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope are talented players who can score quickly. However, the Australian bowlers will be encouraged by their flirtatious tendencies and will hope they can be exposed. Pope in particular is a skittish No. 3 and is yet to prove he can succeed in Australia.

How important is catching in Australia, especially off genuine pace bowlers?

In the late 1970s the media inadvisably decided to choose between Don Bradman's Invincibles of 1948 and the successful Australian team of the era. Former great Australian fast bowler Ray Lindwall admitted to me: "We [1948 team] would have won but I would've liked your guys catching for me."

In addition to catching well, the England team has to learn to dismiss the lower order cheaply. Despite having an excellent attacking captain - the right leader for an Australia tour - England's record against lower-order batters is often abysmal.

If Stokes is fortunate enough to have a full contingent of fit fast bowlers in Australia, this will be a confidence booster. However, he needs to make dismissing lower-order opponents via good bowling a priority rather than relying on incessant overuse of a bouncer barrage.

It's one thing to know England is more accomplished than the inexperienced West Indies and that sooner or later they'll wilt. However it's totally different in Australia, where a feisty home team rarely concedes easy victories.