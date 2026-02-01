Matches (7)
News

USA allrounder Isani Vaghela suspended from bowling

The ICC found her bowling action to be illegal during the women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in Nepal

Isani Vaghela celebrates with Maahi Madhavan, USA vs Ireland, Women's Under-19 World Cup, Malaysia, January 20, 2025

Isani Vaghela won't be bowling in international cricket until she submits a re-assessment of her action  •  Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

USA allrounder Isani Vaghela has been suspended from bowling in international cricket after the ICC found her action to be illegal.
The ICC made the decision after match officials reported her bowling in USA Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier match against Ireland.
The ICC's Event Panel reviewed footage of Vaghela's bowling in USA's next game, a win against Papua New Guinea, and concluded that her action was illegal.
Her suspension will remain until she corrects her bowling action and appears for a reassessment.
Vaghela, a 20-year old medium pacer, had made her T20I debut in 2021 and played her first ODI in 2024. She has played 39 T20Is and taken 31 wickets, and has four wickets in six ODIs so far.
USA finished the Super Six stage of the qualifying tournament with one win, and failed to make the cut, with Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands qualifying for the women's T20 World Cup in June-July in England and Wales.
