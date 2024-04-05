Usman Khan banned by ECB for five years

Usman Khan , who recently reverted allegiance from UAE to Pakistan, has been banned by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for five years. The ban includes all ECB events during this period, meaning he cannot play in the ILT20, the Abu Dhabi T10, or any other ECB-affiliated competitions held in the UAE until 2029.

An ECB statement said the decision had been reached after Usman was "found to have breached his obligations to the Emirates Cricket Board".

The board accused Usman of misrepresenting his intentions to them. "Usman was found to have misrepresented to ECB about his decision to play for the UAE team and has used the opportunities and development provided by the ECB to him to seek out other prospects and it was evident that he was no longer wanting to play for ECB nor complete the eligibility criteria which he was under an obligation to do."

That disciplinary action would be taken against Usman was widely expected, though the severity of the punishment and the combative tone taken by the ECB showcases the strength of feeling at the board. Usman was well on the way to qualifying for the UAE, having seemingly given up hopes of playing for Pakistan. He competed in the Abu Dhabi T10 and the ILT20 as a local player for the UAE, and as recently as last month, played the Pakistan Super League as an overseas player.

His performances in that tournament shifted the dial, though. He ended up as the second highest run-scorer despite playing just seven of 11 games for Multan Sultans, scoring two of the tournament's four centuries. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo on the eve of the final, he appeared to express little interest in playing for Pakistan, but when he was called up for a training camp with the rest of the Pakistan squad, he accepted.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo after his call-up, Usman believed he had not breached any contract, contesting that his contract included an exit clause with a 30-day notice period. He was resigned to whatever sanction the ECB levied, and said the allure of playing for Pakistan when the PCB came calling after the PSL was too enticing to turn down.